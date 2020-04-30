The Cincinnati Bengals say goodbye to longtime quarterback Andy Dalton

(CNN) So long, Andy.

The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing longtime quarterback Andy Dalton from its roster, the team announced Thursday.

"After nine seasons, many franchise records and a deep impact on the community, Bengals QB Andy Dalton has been released," the Bengals said in a statement.

Team president Mike Brown added, "Andy will always hold a special place with this franchise, and I know that he holds a special place in my heart. This is a hard day for our club because we know and appreciate what a consummate professional Andy has always been. We respect and appreciate Andy, and we thank him."







The move comes just one week after the Bengals drafted LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft . With that, it was widely suspected that Dalton's time on the team was over.

