Even locked in, I found a key to the magic world I needed

Holly Thomas is a writer and editor based in London. She tweets @HolstaT. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) For weeks, I have been hoarding kids' chocolate Easter eggs. The knowledge that they're there in the kitchen cupboard, a small artillery of 10-second holidays from reality, provides ballast against future emergencies. It's a familiar strategy, but one I've not deployed for a few decades.

All over social media, I see other adults in my demographic doing similar things. Aggressively ambitious professionals are watching Disney movies, hiding in bed or playing dress-up. They're mostly non-parents -- such regression toward childhood is not a luxury so easily afforded those who have actual children to look after. But for those of us not currently going out to work, there is something infantilizing about being stuck indoors. It makes sense to return to the comforts we sought the last time this was the case.

When I was a child, the natural companion to my chocolate stash was books. The miniature transgression of eating "restricted" foods between meals, combined with the escape into another world in the pages of a beloved novel, was as close to a breakaway as I could muster from the banality of the revolving door between school and home. I imagined myself alongside characters who weren't bound by the same limitations of age and science that I was, moving through expansive worlds full of danger and possibilities and magic. In the snatches of time in between working, eating and staring at the window over the last several weeks, I've retraced my steps back through these worlds.

Roald Dahl was a natural start for me when it came to literary escapism after I started going to school. While Enid Blyton provided adventure and sometimes travel -- such as in her unimaginatively-titled "Adventure" series -- it tended to come with a side order of piety that even a cloistered nineties kid like myself couldn't not notice. The "you're nearly as good as a boy" quips from the Famous Five, combined with the sense that the entire undertaking was a sort of morality test, kept her flights of fancy tethered firmly to the ground.

Dahl, on the other hand, let the mind run free. His stories, so full of magic, were like dreams writ large -- free of sentimentality and littered with moments of darkness which made the triumphs shine brighter in their relief. Obstacles were overcome in fantastic, jaunty ways -- from James's glorious escape across the Atlantic in a giant peach attached to a flock of seagulls (which crushes his evil aunts to death en route) to the Ladderless Window Cleaning Company formed of a giraffe, pelican and monkey. One of the most wonderful things about them -- by contrast to Blyton's work -- was that the heroes rarely ended up back where they'd started. When Dahl made the world bigger, it stayed that way. There was no cozy -- or claustrophobic -- return home.

