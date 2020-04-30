Perfect format for enduring a shutdown: A 22-minute sitcom

Elizabeth Yuko, Ph.D., is a bioethicist and writer whose work has appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, The Washington Post, The Atlantic and elsewhere. She is also an adjunct professor at Fordham University. The views expressed here are hers. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) We may be living in the age of prestige TV, but over the past few weeks, I've found it difficult to watch anything other than sitcoms. Anyone who knows me would say that this is hardly a departure for me -- pandemic or not -- but there's more to it.

My long-standing love of sitcoms has only deepened since I started sheltering in place in my apartment in Queens, New York, at the beginning of March. There's a fervor to my watching shows like "The Golden Girls" and "The Office" now that feels inextricably linked to the sirens I'm hearing outside my window.

Elizabeth Yuko

Sitcoms have long had a bad rap from some critics who write them off as being vapid or cheesy entertainment conceived to appeal to the masses. But for me (and I suspect others), watching sitcoms has gone beyond simply being entertaining, and has become an important part of my Covid-19 self-care strategy, thanks to the genre's format, allowing conflicts to be resolved in 22 minutes, as well as providing us with an escape to a different version of reality.

And I'm not the only one who feels this way. Recognizing the value in reuniting audiences with beloved sitcom casts, Michael Schur, the executive producer of the NBC show "Parks and Recreation," put together a one-off reunion episode, which airs Thursday.

Five years after the show went off the air, this episode gives us the chance to catch up with the characters of Pawnee, Indiana, during the Covid-19 outbreak through a series of Zoom-like group video calls, organized by perpetual optimist and overachiever, Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler).