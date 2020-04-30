'A little bit of a breather': Lagos Governor promises smarter interventions as lockdown eases

(CNN) Lockdown restrictions will be eased in Lagos, the state's governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed in a public address Wednesday.

Strict measures to contain the coronavirus have been in place since late March, but a "controlled easing phase" will begin on May 4 that will allow offices, business, markets, and stores to resume operation with limited hours and staff capacity.

Schools and religious buildings will remain closed for now, with new standards of sanitation to be imposed on public transport such as compulsory masks and hand-washing facilities.

In an interview with CNN ahead of the address, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the measures as a "little bit of a breather" for Lagosians but warned that this was not a return to normal and that the threat of the virus would remain for the foreseeable future.

Increasing capacity

