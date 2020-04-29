The state of Utah will provide a free face mask to any resident who requests one

(CNN) As Utah prepares to start reopening its businesses, the state is making sure anyone who wants a mask will get one.

"We want to do everything we can as we work together as a state to combat COVID-19," Herbert said in a statement. "Wearing a mask when we are out in public may not be convenient, but i can help slow the spread of the virus. Let's all do our part in stopping the spread and helping to protect those around us."

With funding provided by the federal CARES Act , the state was able to buy two million face masks from the Utah Manufacturers Association and Cotopaxi, a Utah-based outdoor retailer. The masks, which will all be made in Utah, are keeping 200 Utahns employed as well, according to a news release.

The masks, made out of cloth and washable, will be mailed to residents who fill out the online order form. As it could take up to three weeks for the masks to be delivered, the first shipments will go out to essential workers and vulnerable populations, such as the elderly.

Read More