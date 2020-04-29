The Empire State Building will shine blue tonight to honor New York City's MTA heroes

(CNN) The Empire State Building will shine bright blue tonight to honor a new group of heroes.

Beginning at 7:51 p.m. ET, New York's iconic skyscraper will be illuminated to show support of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers who have been keeping the city's public transportation running during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our employees are working tirelessly to keep the city moving and get essential employees to where they have to go during the COVID-19 pandemic," MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye said in a statement.

"They are among the heroes of this moment in history. We honor them every day for their dedication and tonight everyone within view of the Empire State Building will know others are joining us in honoring and thanking our employees," he added.

Blue is the official color of the MTA, according to a statement from the company.

