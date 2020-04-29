A dog that went missing after alerting her family to a tornado has been found 54 days later

(CNN) A dog that saved her family's life by alerting them to a deadly tornado before it destroyed their Tennessee home has been found after nearly two months.

Eric Johnson was asleep March 3 when Bella, the family's 6-year-old miniature Australian shepherd, woke him up. Johnson said he noticed Bella behaving extremely erratically, giving him a sense that "something just didn't feel right."

After turning on the TV, Johnson learned a tornado was headed toward their town of Cookeville . Nearly 45 minutes later, as the tornado neared their home, Johnson grabbed his wife and their children and hid them in a bathtub.

The father of three was looking for Bella when the tornado hit their house, tearing it into pieces and throwing Johnson into his backyard.

The family's home was destroyed in the tornado.

"Bella was hiding under our bed when the tornado hit our house," Johnson told CNN. "She was thrown into our yard and survived and was missing after that. It was hard for us knowing she had survived but we couldn't find her. She was the piece of our family that was missing."

Read More