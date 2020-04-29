California police investigating after viral video shows deputy punching teen

(CNN) A police department and sheriff's office in Northern California are investigating a deputy's use of force after a viral video showed an officer punching a teen lying on the ground while attempting to detain him.

A deputy was patrolling an area of the city after complaints of alcohol, tobacco, and drug sales to minors and "saw what he believed to be a hand-to-hand exchange between an adult and juvenile," according to a statement from the Rancho Cordova Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy lost sight of the adult who left the area, then attempted to detain the juvenile for further investigation, the statement said. A 14-year-old boy, who is seen lying on the ground on his back in the video, was "uncooperative" and refused to give out his information, the department said. The teen became "physically resistive" causing the deputy to lose control of his handcuffs, it said, and the deputy attempted to maintain control of the teen without his handcuffs while waiting for backup.

A 15-second clip posted Tuesday on Twitter and viewed more than two million times shows an officer on top of the teen, punching him as he lay on the ground. The video does not show the beginning of the altercation nor its conclusion.

"My baby brother who is 14 years old. All of this over a swisher there's more footage but I wasn't able to upload it all," said a Twitter user who said that she was the teen's sister. "And to add on: my brother has a serious heart condition that could be triggered very easily by being hit in his chest/back! He's a kid and has never been in any kind of trouble with the law! He was very scared and in so much pain!!!"

Read More