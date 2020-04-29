The article is by The School of Life, in partnership with CNN, as part of a series on living more philosophically during the coronavirus pandemic.

(CNN) Without us perhaps quite noticing, much of what we place our hopes in will be ready for us in a very a long time indeed, in months or even decades from now (if ever): the successful completion of a novel, a sufficient sum of money to buy a house or begin a new career, the discovery of a suitable partner, a move to another country. In the list of our most intensely-felt hopes, few entries stand to come to fruition this season or next, let alone by tonight.

But occasionally, life places us in a situation where our normal long-range hopeful way of thinking grows impossible. You've had a car accident; a very bad one. For weeks, it seemed like you might not make it at all, now you're out of a coma and back home, but you still have multiple broken bones, serious bruises and constant migraines. It's unclear from here when you'll be going back to work -- or whether you ever will. When someone asks how things are, one answer seem to fit above all: we're taking it one day at a time.

Or imagine that a person is 89, mentally agile but very slow on their feet and often in pain. They had a fall last month and their left knee is badly arthritic. Yesterday they did some gardening. Today they may go to the shops for the first time in a while. You ask their carer how they are: we're taking it one day at a time.

Or you're a new parent. It was a very difficult birth, the baby had jaundice and required a blood transfusion -- and now, finally, mother and child are home. The baby cries a lot in the night and has to take some medicines that aggravate the stomach, but last night was good enough and hopefully today, if the weather holds, there's a chance of taking a trip to the park, to see the daffodils. How is it all going? We're taking it one day at a time.

These may be extreme scenarios and a natural impulse is to hope that we will never encounter them -- but they contain valuable teachings for anyone with a tendency to ignore their own advantages, that is, for all of us. One-day-at-a-time-thinking reminds us that, in many cases, our greatest enemy is that otherwise critical nectar: hope and the perplexing emotion it tends to bring with it, impatience. By limiting our horizons to tonight, we are girding ourselves for the long haul and remembering that an improvement may best be achieved when we manage not to await it too ardently. Our most productive mood may be a quiet melancholy, with which we can ward off the temptations of rage or mania and fully imbibe the moderate steadfastness required to do fiddly things: write a book, bring up a child, repair a marriage or work through a mental breakdown.

