Tom Hagen, one of Norway's richest men, arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife

(CNN) Norwegian multimillionaire Tom Hagen has been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife, Anne-Elisabeth Hagen, who disappeared 18 months ago.

Hagen's lawyer denies the property and energy mogul was involved, and he has not yet been charged with any crimes.

Anne-Elisabeth Hagen, 69, disappeared in October 2018 and the family said a ransom had been demanded for her release, but on Tuesday Norwegian police arrested Hagen, 70, on suspicion of killing her, according to public broadcaster NRK.

The case was first reported in January 2019, attracting widespread attention in a nation where crime rates are low.

Police say they now believe Anne-Elisabeth was killed and not abducted, and have enough evidence to "suspect" Tom of her killing.

