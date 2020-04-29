UK House of Lords cuts livestream after accidentally broadcasting personal phone numbers

London (CNN) The UK's House of Lords suspended its online broadcast on Wednesday after the personal phone numbers of several peers were reportedly aired live a day earlier.

A spokesman for Parliament's upper house told CNN that Tuesday's "virtual sitting .. experienced a number of technical and data compliance issues." The chamber has stopped live streaming until "we are fully satisfied that these issues have been tested and resolved," he added.

According to the UK's PA news agency, the decision was taken after the broadcast of Tuesday's proceedings, when cell phone numbers for some of the lords were read out on the Microsoft Teams app as they either joined or left the online session.

Many British parliamentarians have been interacting online since their return from the Easter recess amid the country's coronavirus lockdown.

The House of Lords began conducting limited virtual proceedings last week using the Microsoft Teams system to enable video conferencing.

