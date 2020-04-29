23 anything-but-ordinary Mother's Day gifts for your one-of-a-kind mom

Let's face it: Moms make the world go 'round. Whether the woman you're honoring changed your diapers and taught you how to ride a bike, or she's been homeschooling your kids for a month and desperately needs a break, now is the time to let her know that she is appreciated for being one of a kind.

While traditional Mother's Day gifts will make her smile, they may not necessarily win you "wow" points. That's why we scoured the internet to find special and unusual Mother's Day presents that will brighten her world, from a monthly plant subscription that will color her days, to a fancy eye mask that will elevate her bedtime routine.

These are the gifts that she'll remember forever, but more importantly, they will show her just how special she is to you. Check out 23 of our editors' favorites here.

Fluff Yeah Slide ($100; ugg.com)

The Fluff Yeah is a fun and fuzzy gift for Mother's Day. These slippers are super soft and comfortable. They're great for lounging at home and your mom is bound to love the fun colors they come in.

Atlas Coffee Club Subscription (starting at $4, originally $14; atlascoffeeclub.com)

Keep her caffeinated for the long term with this coffee subscription, which sources from single-origin coffee farms from around the world (and pays above-market prices for the beans to foster sustainable farming practices). With each delivery, she can expect a half or full bag of whole bean or ground coffee, along with a postcard from the coffee's origin country (places like Kenya, Ethiopia and Costa Rica) and tasting notes and brewing tips. Bonus: The service is majorly on sale right now.

Artifact Uprising Scrapbook Album ($119; artifactuprising.com)

If your lady has long loved scrapbooking, give her this elevated take on the age-old hobby from Artifact Uprising. Swathed in a gorgeous linen fabric cover (available in four colors), the binder includes 32 pages with built-in envelopes both big and small, as well as plenty of space for jotting down notes, locations, dates and more. The album comes with corners for extra-special photos and adhesive for the other things she'll want to stick in there, as well as a code for 10 free prints.

The Sill's Low Light Plants Monthly Subscription ($35; thesill.com)

Want to give a gift that keeps on giving? Look no further than this low-maintenance plant subscription from indie-modern online plant company The Sill. Each month's delivery includes a low-light-tolerant plant hand potted in a 5-inch earthenware planter, which comes in your choice of four goes-with-everything hues (black, blush, cream or mint). The planter color can be changed monthly if you want her to collect all the colors; if she wants her newfound plant corner to be monochromatic, keep them all the same.

Baublebar Layered Lobe Kit ($64; baublebar.com)

This just in: The layered lobe look is en fuego right now. But it can be a little difficult to pull off right out of the gate. Baublebar is here to help with a dainty starter kit, complete with a pair of wrap-around stud hoops and a set of ear cuffs. She'll be rocking the look in no time.

Rifle Paper Co. Home Chef Gift Set ($50; riflepaperco.com)

Something about a handwritten recipe just oozes warmth and romance, right? Recipes are also worth their weight in gold at the moment, since many of us are cooking at home more than ever. These are a few reasons why we're obsessed with this sweet chef-inspired gift set from Rifle Paper Co. The set comes in one of Rifle's pretty (and handy) reusable bags and consists of a recipe tin with coordinating vintage-looking recipe cards and a 52-page weekly meal planner. A personalized note is also included, and is printed on — no surprise here — lovely paper.

Minnidip Geo Monochroma Inflatable Pool ($42.99; target.com)

As temperatures rise coast to coast, quarantining moms are gonna need somewhere to cool off, and this eye-catching inflatable pool is the perfect solution. The small size can fit on most patios or in small yards, and it can fit up to five kiddos (yikes), three adults — or, um, just Mom by herself, m-kay? Now we're talking.

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eye Mask ($29; brooklinen.com)

Little luxuries make life worth living, and no product will pamper her more than this dream-inducing eye mask from one of our favorite luxury linen companies, Brooklinen. Made from mulberry silk, the ultra-fluffy mask prevents creasing around the eyes and comes in four soothing hues. Another option: Bundle it with a matching silk pillowcase for $79.

Quay It's My Way Sunglasses ($55; nordstrom.com)

Sometimes moms just wanna hide behind a big ol' pair of sunglasses, and this pair from Aussie brand Quay will get the job done. Oversized and lightweight, the "It's My Way" sunglasses are also utterly chic and will look good on pretty much any face shape.

MasterClass: Kelly Wearstler Teaches Interior Design ($90; masterclass.com)

If we do come back in another life, we'd like to return as ultimate cool-girl Kelly Wearstler. Until then, we can all channel her modern interior design artistry via a MasterClass. The designer behind hotel properties like the Four Seasons Anguilla and the Viceroy, Wearstler promises to help her "students" find their design style, work with patterns and correctly light their spaces.

Brooklyn Candle Escapist Votive Candle Set ($50; nordstrom.com)

We could all use an escape right now, and this charming set from Brooklyn Candle will have her sailing around Maui, hiking in Santorini or walking the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris — while she's actually hanging out in her living room. Each of the three mini soy candles has 20 hours of burn time, and their sleek design ensures they'll look pretty wherever they're placed.

Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack ($85; dagnedover.com)

In case you missed it, fanny packs are back in a big way. And given their hands-free status, the '90s flashback is the perfect bag for a mom on the go. Our favorite from Dagne Dover is made of ultra-downy neoprene and has an adjustable waist strap and loads of storage — not to mention two card pockets, a key clip and an elastic loop perfect for keeping her hand sanitizer nearby. The Ace comes in 10 pretty colors and patterns, from a military green to a creamsicle-esque orange.

Boombox ($105-$353; boombox.com)

What's better than receiving a gorgeous, decorative box as a gift? Opening it to discover it's full of thoughtful letters and photos from a loved one! Meet Boombox, the memory-filled box where friends and family can submit text and images online. Then, the brand transforms those submissions into lovely cards that fit perfectly into the box. If you're running short on time and want to go the handwritten-note route instead, opt for the DIY box with blank cards. Either way, she'll be touched.

Personalized Family Print by Shelly Klein (starting at $110; uncommongoods.com)

Family photos are great in theory, but then everyone complains, grimaces and squints, leaving you with a less-than-perfect memento. Go the opposite route — and utterly wow your mama — with this darling, personalized, framed artwork by Portland, Oregon-based artist Shelli Klein. Choose from more than 40 predrawn characters to fill out your family and customize their hair color, skin tone and more. Add pets (from cows and fish to puppies and cats), flowers and lastly, your family name. Et voilà, you just won Mother's Day this year. Just be sure to allow a few days for creation and shipping after you order. Uncommon Goods has you covered if you're cutting your gift purchase down to the wire. The site will send you a card to pass on to Mom, promising that the artist is working on your family print and it will soon be on its way to her.

Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette ($54; nordstrom.com)

Any gift that's going to let her indulge in a little self-care is a gift worth giving, and this ultra-gorgeous eye shadow palette by Urban Decay will do just that. With more than 1,500 5-star reviews on Nordstrom's site, these eyeshadows are a customer fave because of their versatility: Natural day look? Done. Full-blown glam? Also done. The neutral, rosy hues look gorgeous on a range of skin tones, too.

Clarisonic Mia Smart ($169; amazon.com)

If she's the type who loves a good beauty gadget, then this "smart" version of Clarisonic's classic cleansing device is a doozy of a gift. Beloved by dermatologists, the device is designed to gently exfoliate while removing 99% of makeup, dirt and oil from the skin via its vibrating head, which may also minimize the appearance of pores. A custom cleansing routine can be created by syncing the brush to an app, where intensity levels, times and zones can be adjusted. More to know: Clarisonic has additional massage heads that can be attached to the brush: The Firming Massage Head ($59) can be used on the décolleté, neck and face, and is designed to target fine lines and define sagging contour areas like the chin, while the Awakening Eye Massager ($59) is said to cool the skin, target eye puffiness and help soften crow's-feet.

Aviator Nation Five-Stripe Zip Front Hoodie ($189; saksfifthavenue.com)

Hand-sewn in Los Angeles by California brand Aviator Nation, this splurge of a sweatshirt is ubiquitous in the Golden State. It's worn by celebrities and the nonfamous alike. Oversized and soft as butter, all of the brand's sweatshirts have a broken-in, vintage feel. It will likely be the most comfortable thing in her wardrobe. _______________________________________________________________________________

More than 53,000 people have purchased farmhouse-inspired burlap signs from Etsy shop Chatham Place, and it's easy to see why — they're a simple, adorable way to commemorate important dates (and people!) in your family. We love this one, which can accommodate up to 20 names and dates, for its price and customizability. Add a mat, a frame or gift wrapping, and the finished product ships in one to three days.

Tory Burch Miller Sandal ($198; toryburch.com)

These sandals with a perfectly pretty blue and green floral pattern are equal parts sweet and totally distinctive, setting them apart from the sea of other Tory slides out there. Point being: Any Tory Burch-loving mom out there will adore adding these to her collection.

Personalized Compact Swivel Cheese Board ($78; uncommongoods.com)

A cheese board is never a bad gift idea, but storing those suckers can be a nightmare. That's why we love this customized bamboo one from Uncommon Goods — because it's perfect for anyone with a small space. The circular board folds into a wedge shape when not in use, and can transform into a large, multi-tiered wheel, complete with a drawer containing two stainless steel cheese forks and two knives. It doesn't get handier than that, folks.

Raincry Restore Large Reinforced Brush ($95; dermstore.com)

Cheap, drugstore hair brushes are so last year. In 2020, we're all about brushes that are built to last and built with a purpose. This one from Raincry helps style hair throughout the day and promotes healthier hair by gently massaging the scalp and stimulating blood flow. Efficacy aside, the brush is a dream to hold and will look lovely on her vanity, too.

Bissell PowerFresh Deluxe Steam Mop ($99.99; amazon.com)

We know that a steam mop doesn't necessarily scream "I love you, Mom," but after weeks of sheltering in place, quarantining moms everywhere just might cry tears of joy when this magic mop shows up. Long known for its steam mops, Bissell products have racked up tens of thousands of positive Amazon reviews, and this newest version is no different. With over 2,000 glowing reviews, the product is a fan favorite because its microfiber pad is designed to remove 99.9% of germs and bacteria with nary a harsh chemical in sight, it's super lightweight, and the detachable SpotBoost Brush can tackle harder-to-remove stains — like, ya know, dried pasta sauce on the floor. The steam mop is also zero-waste because Mom can just throw the dirty pads in the washing machine after each cleaning session.

Dyson Airwrap ($549; dyson.com)

We know, we know — sticker shock. But let us be clear: This is the beauty tool du jour for those who enjoy the luxurious. Wrapped in a sumptuous leather carrying case, the Dyson Airwrap is the epitome of a multifunction tool. Not only can it safely dry her hair very fast, it can also deliver straight, curly or wavy locks. In addition to the brand's beloved dryer, the set includes four curling barrels and three brushes, all of which clip onto the dryer. So, yes, it's expensive, but it's also effective and incredibly fancy, making it an indulgence that just might be worth that hefty price tag.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.