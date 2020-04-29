Everything you need to read more while staying home

CNN Underscored has interviewed experts to find the best options to help you cope during this uncertain time. Find all our coronavirus-related coverage here, and let us know your thoughts here.

Are you a self-proclaimed bookworm? Or maybe someone you know is always immersed in a new book? For any book lover who's self-isolating at home these days, reading is likely to be a major item on the agenda.

We've found 26 gifts, gadgets and apps that are perfect for making the most of your reading sessions. From comfy throw blankets and memory foam slippers for cozying up while indulging in your favorite authors, to apps that help support your local bookstore, these finds are sure to help you discover new books, authors and ways of making reading even easier and more enjoyable.

No matter what your favorite genre is, or how you like to read (via Kindle, hardcover, paperback or audiobook), there are plenty of fun and amazing accessories, apps and tools that book lovers are sure to find useful. We've also included ways to connect with friends who love to read, share book reviews and even join new book clubs remotely while we're cooped up. Plus, we've picked out some pretty cool room decor that will help display your favorite books in any space. Ranging from $10 to $130, there's something for every budget and every type of reader.

Scroll down to peruse our 26 favorite literary gifts and gadgets, and get ready to discover new ways to read, new favorite books, and fun ways to help support local and independent bookstores in your area.

Libro.fm (Free; Apple, Google Play)

Supporting your local bookstores has never been easier, thanks to the Libro.fm app, which allows you to download audiobooks from indie and local bookstores. Libro.fm splits the profits with the bookstore of your choice, and you can choose various methods of downloads, including a monthly subscription or à la carte.

Book of the Month Club Membership (starting at $9.99 per month; bookofthemonth.com)

You can also join Book of the Month Club and discover new titles. Each month, you can choose one (or more) books from five highlighted titles. The books are delivered to your doorstep, you review them and repeat again the next month. You can cancel or skip a month at any time.

Google Books (Free; books.google.com)

Another way to discover new and exciting books is by utilizing the Google Books search engine. You can search the web for any book with the option of buying it or, if available, borrowing it from a local library. You can also get e-books from the Google Play store.

Agate Crystal Bookends ($58; anthropologie.com)

These gorgeous crystal bookends double as stunning room decor.

Raniaco Clip Reading Book Light ($15.99; amazon.com)

This bestselling flexible reading lamp clips into your book and has three levels of brightness, plus USB charging.

100 Books Scratch Off Poster ($15; uncommongoods.com)

Read your way through a list of 100 iconic books and keep track with this scratch-off poster.

MagniPros 3X Magnifying Glass ($23.95; amazon.com)

A light-up magnifying glass that helps you read more clearly, even in the dark.

Ototo Nessie Tale Bookmark ($9.20, originally $10; amazon.com)

A fun and playful bookmark to save your place.

Tekeft 7-Piece Finger Pointer Bookmark ($10.77; amazon.com)

Or you can use one of these finger pointer bookmark straps to remember exactly where you left off.

Superior Essentials Bookmark/Weight-Page Holder ($12.95; amazon.com)

If you prefer a hands-free reading session, this weighted page holder will keep your pages in place for you.

Woven Cotton Throw Blanket ($59; nordstrom.com)

Curling up with a good book requires getting comfy, and there's just about nothing more comfortable than this super-soft plush throw blanket.

Ultraideas Women's Cozy Memory Foam Slippers Fuzzy ($28.90; amazon.com)

Speaking of cozying up and getting comfortable, these memory foam slippers will make you feel like you're wearing clouds on your feet.

J.Crew Ankle Boot Socks ($12.99, originally $16.50; jcrew.com)

Or you can opt for a cozy and colorful pair of tie-dye socks. You can check out more of our favorite colorful socks here.

Voluspa Limited Edition Cut Glass Jar Candle ($30; anthropologie.com)

Set the ambiance for your next reading session with a delicious-smelling candle that looks just as pretty as it smells.

Richie House Plush Fleece Bathrobe (starting at $36.99; amazon.com)

A super-soft plush bathrobe is the ultimate cozy reading attire.

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug ($99.95; amazon.com)

Take your time sipping on your favorite coffee or tea while you read, without worrying about your beverage getting cold, thanks to this temperature-controlled smart mug.

Moleskine Classic Notebook, Hard Cover ($19.95; amazon.com)

If you like to take notes while you're reading or keep track of the books you've finished, a classic Moleskine notebook is perfect.

Juliet Rose Pen ($16.95; papersource.com)

A pretty pen to go along with the notebook (or for underlining while you read).

Goodreads App (Free; Apple, Google Play)

Another way to keep track of the books you've read is by using the Goodreads app. You can also use this app to see what books your friends are reading, discover new titles and genres, write recommendations for other users and join online book clubs.

Wishacc Bamboo Book Stand ($15.98; amazon.com)

If you prefer to read your book standing up or while you multitask, this book stand is a hands-free helper.

The Twillery Co. Eshleman Bamboo Bathtub Caddy ($69.99; wayfair.com)

Or if you like reading while soaking in the tub, this bamboo bath caddy is the perfect place to prop up your favorite read.

Kindle Paperwhite ($129.99; amazon.com)

If you're looking to read by the pool or in the bath without risking your beloved books, a Kindle Paperwhite is for you. This lightweight, waterproof reader provides access to millions of books at the touch of a button.

Kindle Paperwhite Water-Safe Fabric Cover ($29.99; amazon.com)

Keep your Kindle Paperwhite safe with this lightweight and protective cover.

Audible Membership (starting at $14.95 a month; amazon.com)

With more than 400,000 audiobooks in its library, Audible is sure to have something you'll love. Plus, listening to your favorite audiobooks anywhere, anytime is free, thanks to the Audible app that you can also download with your membership.

Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case ($39.99; amazon.com)

Tune in to your favorite audiobooks with these wireless Bluetooth earbuds that cancel noise. They've earned over 17,000 5-star customer ratings on Amazon and are a fraction of the cost of Apple AirPods and other pricey brand-name buds.

Cowin E7 Active Noise Canceling Headphones Bluetooth Headphones ($59.99; amazon.com)

If earbuds aren't for you, try these top-rated noise-canceling headphones that boast over 12,500 5-star customer ratings on Amazon. There's also this pair, which we also love, which is among the top-rated across the internet.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.