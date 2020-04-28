These Jewish brothers are making face masks out of yarmulkes to protect Houston's homeless

(CNN) With masks in short supply, a pair of Houston teenagers found a way to use yarmulkes to help protect some of their city's most vulnerable people -- the homeless.

With the help of their family, Matthew and Jeremy Jason have given away over 300 face masks made from yarmulkes to Houston's homeless.

Kippahs to the Rescue

The project is called Kippahs to the Rescue. A kippah (Hebrew) or yarmulke (Yiddish) is a traditional Jewish head covering. The brothers came up with their idea over a family Shabbat dinner, which is typically a time to reflect and be grateful.

"The community has given us a lot, and my family wants to be a part of that," 15-year-old Matthew Jason told CNN. "We want to be able to help others."

Read More