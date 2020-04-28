Meet the 101-year-old who was born on a ship during the 1918 flu pandemic and just beat coronavirus

Want more inspiring, positive news? Sign up for The Good Stuff, a newsletter for the good in life. It will brighten your inbox every Saturday morning.

(CNN) Angelina Friedman survived cancer, miscarriages, internal bleeding, sepsis and now not one, but two pandemics. More than 100 years after living through the 1918 influenza pandemic, the 101-year-old woman just beat coronavirus.

An administrator at the Mohegan Lake, New York, nursing home where Friedman lives said Friedman is back to her old self and celebrating life as if nothing ever happened.

"It also just goes to show how much the world needs hope that you can beat this at 101," Amy Elba told CNN.

Friedman's daughter, Joanne Merola, told CNN affiliate WPIX that her mother is a survivor.

"She and my dad had cancer at the same time. She survived. He didn't," she said.

Read More