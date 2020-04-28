Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini announces he has stage 3 colon cancer

(CNN) Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini announced in a post on The Player's Tribune that he has stage 3 colon cancer.

The 28-year-old outfielder and first baseman is likely to miss the 2020 season, or what's left of it -- the season has been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic -- to undergo treatment.

After having his annual physical and blood test conducted by team doctors, Mancini was told that his iron levels were low and that they needed to do another blood test.

Doctors thought that he may have celiac disease or a stomach ulcer, but it was much worse than that, according to Tuesday's post.

Mancini's father had stage 2 colon cancer in 2011 at the age of 58, and the athlete said it was "his last concern" and only a "remote possibility," as he was only 27 at the time.

