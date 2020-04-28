A rapper mourns his father and the injustice of a supply chain

(CNN) Gireesh Kumar Suri gave America his everything. He ran a candy shop, drove a cab, delivered newspapers and, finally, worked a job in hospital billing that lifted him and his family firmly into the middle class.

He arrived in Flushing, Queens, in 1978, leaving his native India when his family sponsored a visa. The series of jobs in those early years would define his work ethic and a headstrong attitude -- making his death all the more tragic, his children say.

He was 67 when he died in a Long Island nursing home this month, a victim of Covid-19, according to his son, Himanshu. The last few weeks have been mired in grief and confusion. Himanshu Suri said he thought his father had been tested for the virus only to discover that, due to a shortage of nasal swabs, it never happened.

"Why do I have to grieve with the notion of a supply chain?" he asks, adding that initial paperwork also mistakenly identified his father as Caucasian. "I want to correct the record of an immigrant American. I don't want that to be left out of the reality of this situation."

A spokesman for the nursing home, Excel at Woodbury for Rehabilitation and Nursing, declined to comment, citing the patient's privacy.