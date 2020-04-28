New York City schools change traditional grading system in response to Covid-19

(CNN) New York City officials unveiled a new grading policy for students across its public schools on Tuesday, in light of the coronavirus impact on the city's education system.

The plan, released in a nine-slide presentation by the state's Department of Education, varies by age and leaves open the possibility of virtual summer schooling for underperforming students.

The goal, officials said, is to keep students engaged during this continued time of remote learning and to provide additional support to students that need it to keep them on track.

"Every student is going to get the help they need," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said, adding, students who can't demonstrate a mastery of their subjects will be assisted through the spring, summer and into the fall, if needed, to get back on track.

Most of the changes affect students whose grades are below passing level.

Read More