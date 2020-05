An Indiana postal worker was shot to death. The US Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 to find who's responsible

(CNN) An Indiana postal worker was fatally shot in an east Indianapolis neighborhood, and police haven't identified who's responsible.

Now, the US Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 for information that could lead them to suspects in her death.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified her as Angela Summers, 45. She died of a gunshot wound to the chest, the coroner's office told CNN.

Police found Summers with a gunshot wound just after 4 p.m. on Monday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Genae Cook said. It's unclear if Summers was on her mail route.

Summers was transported to the hospital, where she later died, Cook said.

