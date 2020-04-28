These neighbors hadn't met until quarantine. Only then did they realize they're related

(CNN) California's coronavirus restrictions have brought together two families that found out that they're not just neighbors -- they're also related.

Kjetil and Zoe Njoten live four houses away from Erik and Jen Strom in the Los Angeles area, but the couples had never talked beyond the occasional "Hi" or a friendly wave.

They bonded -- from a safe distance -- at an impromptu neighborhood get-together this month over their shared Norwegian heritage.

Kjetil Njoten grew up on Njoten Island in Norway. Both Erik Strom's and Jen Strom's families are from the country.

Jen Strom's family came from a town a couple hours away from where Kjetil Njoten grew up -- a coincidence on its own.

