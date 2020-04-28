Reported disinfectant poisonings in children on the rise during pandemic

By Jen Rose Smith, CNN

Updated 3:22 AM ET, Tue April 28, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Researchers for a study published in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.annemergmed.com/article/S0196-0644(16)31389-0/fulltext&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Annals of Emergency Medicine&lt;/a&gt; in 2016 looked at 294 cases of peroxide ingestion over a 10-year period. They found that a large number of cases where patients swallowed high-concentration peroxide resulted in critical illness, some with continued disability or death.
Photos: Common household poisons
Hydrogen peroxideResearchers for a study published in the Annals of Emergency Medicine in 2016 looked at 294 cases of peroxide ingestion over a 10-year period. They found that a large number of cases where patients swallowed high-concentration peroxide resulted in critical illness, some with continued disability or death.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Biting into &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/11/10/health/laundry-pod-poisonings/&quot;&gt;laundry detergent packets&lt;/a&gt; can cause serious injury or even death, according to the National Capital Poison Center. Calls to poison control centers about detergent packets increased 17% from 2013 through 2014, according to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/14/health/gallery/common-household-poisons/index.html&quot;&gt;an analysis of national data&lt;/a&gt;. A study published in 2017 showed an increase in the number of young children with eye injuries linked to the packets.
Photos: Common household poisons
Laundry productsBiting into laundry detergent packets can cause serious injury or even death, according to the National Capital Poison Center. Calls to poison control centers about detergent packets increased 17% from 2013 through 2014, according to an analysis of national data. A study published in 2017 showed an increase in the number of young children with eye injuries linked to the packets.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Since 2010, poison control center hotlines across the United States have seen a nearly 400% increase in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/09/14/health/hand-sanitizer-poisoning/&quot;&gt;calls related to children younger than 12 ingesting hand sanitizer&lt;/a&gt;, according to an analysis by the Georgia Poison Center.
Photos: Common household poisons
Hand sanitizerSince 2010, poison control center hotlines across the United States have seen a nearly 400% increase in calls related to children younger than 12 ingesting hand sanitizer, according to an analysis by the Georgia Poison Center.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Cosmetics and personal care products are the leading cause of poison exposures in children younger than 6, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Photos: Common household poisons
Personal care productsCosmetics and personal care products are the leading cause of poison exposures in children younger than 6, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Household cleaning products are the second-leading cause of poison exposures in children younger than 6, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Photos: Common household poisons
Household cleanersHousehold cleaning products are the second-leading cause of poison exposures in children younger than 6, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Painkillers such as acetaminophen account for 10% of poison exposures in children younger than 6 and 7% of poison exposures in children ages 6 to 12 years, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Photos: Common household poisons
PainkillersPainkillers such as acetaminophen account for 10% of poison exposures in children younger than 6 and 7% of poison exposures in children ages 6 to 12 years, according to the American Association of Poison Control Centers.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Some vitamins, such as adult iron supplements, look like candy to children. The amount of iron in an adult tablet can be a toxic dose to a small child, according to the National Capital Poison Center.
Photos: Common household poisons
Vitamins and supplementsSome vitamins, such as adult iron supplements, look like candy to children. The amount of iron in an adult tablet can be a toxic dose to a small child, according to the National Capital Poison Center.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Insecticides and weedkillers contain chemicals that are dangerous if ingested. Glyphosate, a chemical in weedkillers, can cause vomiting, breathing difficulties and even death.
Photos: Common household poisons
Bug- and weedkillersInsecticides and weedkillers contain chemicals that are dangerous if ingested. Glyphosate, a chemical in weedkillers, can cause vomiting, breathing difficulties and even death.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Cigarettes aren&#39;t the only smoking-related product that needs to be kept out of reach of kids. Liquid nicotine used to refill e-cigarettes can make a child sick if it is ingested or spilled on skin, according to the Georgia Poison Center.
Photos: Common household poisons
Liquid nicotineCigarettes aren't the only smoking-related product that needs to be kept out of reach of kids. Liquid nicotine used to refill e-cigarettes can make a child sick if it is ingested or spilled on skin, according to the Georgia Poison Center.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Hydrocarbons, such as lighter fluids, can get into a child&#39;s lungs when ingested. They can cause coughing, choking, fever, pneumonia and death, according to the National Capitol Poison Center.
Photos: Common household poisons
HydrocarbonsHydrocarbons, such as lighter fluids, can get into a child's lungs when ingested. They can cause coughing, choking, fever, pneumonia and death, according to the National Capitol Poison Center.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
food grade hydrogen peroxidedetergent 103 household poisons hand09 household poisons nail05 household poisons cleaning prods01 household poisons acet-02 household poisons pillspesticide sprayer07 household poisons nicotine08 household poisons lighter

(CNN)When his daughter was born, Alex Kaplan thought his home was babyproof. He was wrong.

"We have a wily little girl," said Kaplan, who lives in Washington, D.C. "At 9 months old, she managed to open a childproof — in air quotes — bottle of acetaminophen."
When Kaplan found her, she was smeared in a sticky mess from putting the gel caps in her mouth. "Acetaminophen, we came to learn, is very dangerous and dose-dependent," said Kaplan, who called poison control then headed to the closest emergency room.