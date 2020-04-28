(CNN)When his daughter was born, Alex Kaplan thought his home was babyproof. He was wrong.
"We have a wily little girl," said Kaplan, who lives in Washington, D.C. "At 9 months old, she managed to open a childproof — in air quotes — bottle of acetaminophen."
When Kaplan found her, she was smeared in a sticky mess from putting the gel caps in her mouth. "Acetaminophen, we came to learn, is very dangerous and dose-dependent," said Kaplan, who called poison control then headed to the closest emergency room.