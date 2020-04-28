Spain's top sports stars pay tribute to Michael Robinson, who has died aged 61

(CNN) Some of Spain's biggest sporting names have paid tribute to former footballer Michael Robinson, who has died at the age of 61.

"We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you."

Michael Robinson playing for Liverpool in 1983.

Robinson spent three years at Brighton and Hove Albion, reaching the 1983 FA Cup final, before his move to Liverpool and made 24 appearances for the Republic of Ireland national team.

The former striker called time on his playing days while at Osasuna and went on to become a well known and respected figure in the Spanish football media.

Tennis star Rafael Nadal, NBA All-Star Pau Gasol and Spanish World Cup winner Cesc Fabregas all paid tribute to Robinson, who revealed in 2018 that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

"We woke up with the sad news of the death of one of our own," Nadal wrote on Twitter . "You were the one who always made us happy about sport. We are grateful to you.

'Rest in peace Michael Robinson. A hug and all possible strength to your family."

Fabregas wrote : "Today a great person with a heart of gold leaves us. You without a doubt leave a great emptiness in the professional world but more in the personal. We will miss you a lot Michael Robinson. Rest in peace, friend."

Robinson won the award for best current affairs program at the 2009 Premios Ondas for his show 'Informes Robinson.'