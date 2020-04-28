German doctors pose naked to protest protective equipment shortages

(CNN) A website apparently featuring photos of German medical workers is calling attention to the working conditions and protective equipment needed by frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The website, "Blanke Bedenken," shows photos of apparently nude people, some of whom are partially obscured by medical equipment, paperwork and other props, including stethoscopes, anatomical skeletons and even toilet rolls.

"We are your GPs. To be able to treat you safely, we need protective gear. When we run out of the little we have, we look like this," the organizers say in a statement on their website.

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads around the world, healthcare workers on the frontline of the fight against Covid-19 in countries around the world have warned of shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Organizers said in a statement that GPs have "run out of the little" protective gear they have.

"We are all vulnerable. Medical practices need more support from politics," the Blanke Bedenken group added.

