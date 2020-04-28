When it comes to headphones, there’s nothing like active noise cancellation for letting you get lost in your music. And fortunately, an outstanding pair with ANC just went on sale. Bose’s Noise Canceling 700 headphones are now marked down at Amazon and Bose’s own site.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 (starting at $299, originally $399.95; amazon.com and bose.com)

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

The Arctic White colorway is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon at $299 (they’re less than $1 more direct from Bose). Meanwhile, both silver and black models are down to $339 — still a bargain price.

The ANC of the Bose NC 700 is impressive, to say the least. It can cancel out a lot of bassy environmental sounds, like the hum of an airplane engine, and reduce the volume of sounds in higher frequencies, like voices and air conditioners. Sound quality is excellent too, thanks to crisp playback and deep, immersive bass. The only downside to these headphones is battery life. The 20-hour capacity (with ANC on) is good, though that might not last you more than a few days, especially if you travel often.

Still, these headphones are also one of the most comfortable pairs you can find. In fact, we rated them “most comfortable” in our list of the best over-ear headphones of 2020, so act fast to snag a pair of your own at a discount. For more great Bose deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price at the time of publication.