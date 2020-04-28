Send a Mother's Day bouquet with deals from 1-800-Flowers

Since many people will be celebrating Mother's Day apart this year, take advantage of discounts from 1-800-Flowers and send the mom in your life a bouquet, no matter where in the world she is.

1-800-Flowers is offering several deals on select flowers, plants and gifts that can be delivered to Mom by May 10 (or sooner). Distinct collections featuring dozens of items are on sale at different rates using different promo codes, so pay attention to the deal you're trying to snag when you check out. Just be aware: These deals don't stack, so if you are looking to send flowers from two different collections to multiple moms, you may want to place separate orders.

Take a look at all the deals from 1-800-Flowers below, and be sure to order before they wilt away.

20% to 50% off flowers and gifts

If you're looking to go classic this year, take flowers and gifts is 50% off, no promo code necessary. There are traditional flower arrangements featuring roses, lilies and tulips, along with gift baskets filled with sweets. This selection includes iconic bouquets of a dozen and two dozen roses, so be sure to snag those blooms while they're on sale through May 6.

25% off plants

For moms who prefer a little more greenery in their homes, choose something from this collection of plants that's 15% off with promo code MDAYPLNT through May 5. Unlike traditional bouquets, most of these plants will stay fresh longer than just a few days, and your mom can spend time caring for them well beyond Mother's Day.

25% off flowers and gifts when you opt for early delivery

If you're willing to celebrate Mother's Day a few days early, you can save big time on a flower delivery. When you order by May 1, this collection of flowers and gifts is 25% off with promo code MDAYERLY when you opt for early delivery between May 4 and May 7. Chances are, Mom won't mind starting the festivities before the 10th!

For more great 1-800-Flowers deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.