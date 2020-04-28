2 million Australians have downloaded a coronavirus contact tracing app

(CNN) A coronavirus contact tracing app has been downloaded more than 2 million times since it was launched in Australia on Sunday.

The COVIDSafe app, which is voluntary, is designed to help health authorities trace people who may have come into contact with someone who has Covid-19

By Tuesday midday local time, 2.44 million people had downloaded the app, exceeding expectations, Australian health minister Greg Hunt said at a televised news conference.

"Australians have embraced their part in actions to prevent the spread of coronavirus," he said.

The app, which uses Bluetooth signals to track when people are close to another app user, has raised privacy concerns.

Read More