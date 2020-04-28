Brazil's supreme court allows investigation of President Bolsonaro

Sao Paulo (CNN) Brazil's highest court has authorized an investigation into allegations that President Jair Bolsonaro sought to interfere with police investigations.

The decision ratchets up pressure on Bolsonaro, who is under fire over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and a looming economic crisis.

The allegations against Bolsonaro were made by Sergio Moro, a popular anti-corruption crusader, when he announced he was stepping down as justice minister last week.

Moro's departure followed Bolsonaro's decision to replace the head of Brazil's federal police, a move Moro described as "political interference" in an area that he said should be controlled by the justice ministry.

During a news conference, Moro said the only reason Bolsonaro wanted to appoint a new police chief was because he wanted someone in that position over whom he had influence.

Read More