US Army offers $15,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing Fort Hood Soldier

Vanessa Guillen, 20, was last seen in the parking lot of her barracks at the Fort Hood Army post in Texas on April 22 around 1 p.m., according to a news release from the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID).

A $15,000 reward for information leading to Guillen's whereabouts is being offered by CID, a tweet from Fort Hood said Monday.

Keys to her car and room were found in the armory where she was working earlier in the day along with her identification card and wallet, the release said.

Guillen, a private first class, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, according to the release.

