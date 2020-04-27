Louisiana police officer fatally shot, another critically injured in standoff with suspect

By Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 12:07 AM ET, Mon April 27, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Baton Rouge Police Department officers gather at the site of a shooting in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday.
Baton Rouge Police Department officers gather at the site of a shooting in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Sunday.

(CNN)A four-hour standoff with a homicide suspect in Louisiana left one police officer dead and another critically injured, Baton Rouge Chief Murphy Paul said in a news briefing Sunday.

A 21-year veteran of the police department was killed in the shooting and a seven year veteran is in the hospital "fighting for his life," Paul said. The two officers are not being identified, Paul said.
"This is the call that no chief wants to get, no police officer wants to hear. An officer dying," Paul said. "Not only were these police officers public servants, they are fathers, husbands, loved by their family."
The incident began at 9:30 a.m. Sunday when the officers responded to a home after receiving a tip that a suspect was hiding at that location. Paul said the suspect was believed to have been involved in a homicide that happened earlier that morning.
    The suspect fired on the officers while they were checking the scene, Paul said.
    Read More
      The two officers were hit and taken to a local hospital.
      The four-hour standoff ended with the suspect surrendering and being taken into custody. He will be booked on the appropriate charges, Paul said.

      CNN's Hollie Silverman contributed to this report.