Louisiana police officer fatally shot, another critically injured in standoff with suspect

(CNN) A four-hour standoff with a homicide suspect in Louisiana left one police officer dead and another critically injured, Baton Rouge Chief Murphy Paul said in a news briefing Sunday.

A 21-year veteran of the police department was killed in the shooting and a seven year veteran is in the hospital "fighting for his life," Paul said. The two officers are not being identified, Paul said.

"This is the call that no chief wants to get, no police officer wants to hear. An officer dying," Paul said. "Not only were these police officers public servants, they are fathers, husbands, loved by their family."

The incident began at 9:30 a.m. Sunday when the officers responded to a home after receiving a tip that a suspect was hiding at that location. Paul said the suspect was believed to have been involved in a homicide that happened earlier that morning.

The suspect fired on the officers while they were checking the scene, Paul said.

