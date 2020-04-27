Jerry Givens, Virginia executioner who became death penalty activist, dies of Covid-19

(CNN) Jerry Givens, who became an anti-death penalty activist after years of serving as Virginia's chief executioner, has died from complications related to Covid-19, his family told CNN.

Givens, 67, passed away on April 13.

A lifelong resident of Richmond, Givens served as chief executioner from 1982 to 1999, when he oversaw 62 executions, according to the organization Death Penalty Action, which is part of the anti-capital punishment movement.

After preparing for an execution that was later stayed, Givens began questioning his role, according to his family.

"His biggest fear is that at some point he may have executed someone who was innocent," said Abraham Bonowitz, co-founder of Death Penalty Action.

