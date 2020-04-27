Harvard will reopen this fall, although remote learning may continue, provost says

(CNN) Harvard will be open for the fall semester, but some or all instruction may continue to be online, the university's provost said Monday.

"Our goal is to bring our students, faculty, postdoctoral fellows and staff to campus as quickly as possible," Provost Alan Garber wrote in an open letter Monday, "but because most projections suggest that COVID-19 will remain a serious threat during the coming months, we cannot be certain that it will be safe to resume all usual activities on campus by then."

"Consequently, we will need to prepare for a scenario in which much or all learning will be conducted remotely."

Harvard's decision comes as schools, colleges, universities around the country grapple with the question of when to reopen.

Barbara Mistick, president of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, said earlier this month some group members are considering keeping their campuses closed this fall.

