Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will fly over New York and other cities to salute first responders

(CNN) A formation of US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds will honor first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic by flying over New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The US military's elite flight teams will fly over New York City, Newark, Trenton and Philadelphia on Tuesday to salute health care workers, first responders, military and other essential workers.

"We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience," Cmdr. Brian Kesselring, US Navy Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader, said in a news release

"Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together."

The coordinated flyover will begin over Newark and New York City around noon and will last for 35 minutes before moving on to Trenton for 10 minutes and Philadelphia for 20 minutes.

