Saudi Arabia stops death penalty for people who committed crimes as minors

Abu Dhabi (CNN) Saudi Arabia is abolishing the death penalty for people who committed crimes as minors, the state-backed Human Rights Commission (HRC) said in a statement Sunday.

The decision was part of a royal decree, the statement said, and came two days after an announcement that public floggings would be banned.

Anyone who received a death sentence after being convicted of crimes they committed as a minor will receive a prison sentence of no longer than 10 years in a juvenile detention facility, the statement said. It is unclear when this decision is expected to be enacted.

It is also unclear whether public flogging has been fully or partially banned. The English version of the HRC statement indicated that flogging would be completely abolished, but the Arabic version said the practice would only be prohibited in instances where the punishment is at the judge's discretion, and not for crimes where the punishment is dictated by Sharia law.

The Saudi government and HRC did not immediately respond to CNN's requests for clarity about the flogging ban. Saudi state media and the ministry of justice have not issued an official statement on the decisions.

Read More