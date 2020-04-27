Shop Nordstrom's one-day deals on Mother's Day gifts

Mother's Day is around the corner, so treat your mom to something she'd never buy for herself. Nordstrom is running a one-day sale on some of the best jewelry, handbags and accessories for moms, so you can afford to go all out.

Prices range from under $50 to well over $1,000, so there's truly something for every gifting price range. And your mom will love all the designer goods — including brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Chloe, Gucci, Ray-Ban and Treasure & Bond — that Nordstrom has to offer.

Check out a few of our top picks from each category below, and be sure to shop soon; the savings will be gone by Tuesday.

Nordstrom Pavé Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings ($49, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Pavé Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings

You can't go wrong with a simple pair of sparkly studs. These cubic zirconia earrings are ideal for everyday wear.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Movado Museum Mesh Strap Watch, 28mm ($596.25, originally $795; nordstrom.com)

Movado Museum Mesh Strap Watch, 28mm

A classic timepiece like this silver Movado watch with a black face will never go out of style. Mom will be using it to tell time for years to come.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Bony Levy Kiera 18K Gold & Diamond Initial Pendant Necklace ($373.50, originally $498; nordstrom.com)

Bony Levy Kiera 18K Gold & Diamond Initial Pendant Necklace

Give your mom something more personal: Give her this 18-karat gold initial pendant, featuring a sprinkling of white diamonds.

Rebecca Minkoff Small Gabby Leather Satchel ($111.30, originally $198; nordstrom.com)

Rebecca Minkoff Small Gabby Leather Satchel

This stylish satchel comes in three colors that mom will love: a rich red, neutral cream and a pale blue hue.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Clare V. Simple Leather Tote ($333, originally $555; nordstrom.com)

Clare V. Simple Leather Tote

A tote is the best option for a mom whose handbag is more like a blackhole than a purse. This structured bag from Clare V. comes with both handles and a shoulder strap for easy carry.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Nordstrom Woven Rattan Canteen Bag ($44.50, originally $89; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Woven Rattan Canteen Bag

These woven rattan bags will be all the rage this summer. Help mom get ahead of the trend with this bag for under $50.

Nordstrom Tissue Weight Wool & Cashmere Scarf ($49.50, originally $99; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Tissue Weight Wool & Cashmere Scarf

Let your mom wrap herself in super soft luxury with this cashmere and wool scarf, available in eight colors.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Ray-Ban 1972 54mm Octagon Sunglasses ($107.80, originally $154; nordstrom.com)

Ray-Ban 1972 54mm Octagon Sunglasses

Help mom step out of the square- or round-frame box with this ultra cool pair of octagonal sunglasses by Ray-Ban.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Casetify Buildings New iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Max Case ($18, originally $45; nordstrom.com)

Casetify Buildings New iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Max Case

If your mom has had the same phone case for years, upgrade her with this patterned one from Casetify.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.