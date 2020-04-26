This land artist created a half-acre tribute to health care workers

Herd, 69, took his talents home to Kansas this week, creating an installation as a tribute to health care workers on the front line fighting coronavirus.

The installation, titled "Tribute to the Frontline," takes up half an acre and is in a field south of Lawrence, Kansas. It features 10 Echinacea purpurea flowers, commonly known as purple coneflowers, displayed in a vase with the words "Thank you" printed across.

The idea came to Herd when he started seeing the level of commitment health care workers were putting in every day, leaving their families and risking their lives to save others.

"It just blows us away," Herd told CNN.

