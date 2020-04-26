Patriots rookie Justin Rohrwasser says he will cover controversial tattoo

(CNN) New England Patriots rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser said Saturday he will cover up a controversial tattoo he got as a teenager.

The tattoo on his left arm resembles the symbol of a right-wing group called "The Three Percenters."

"I got that tattoo when I was a teenager and I have a lot of family in the military," Rohrwasser said on a conference call with reporters.

"I thought it stood for a military support symbol at the time," Rohrwasser said. "Obviously, it's evolved into something that I do not want to represent."

"When I look back on it, I should have done way more research before I put any mark or symbol like that on my body, and it's not something I ever want to represent," the 23-year-old said. "It will be covered."

