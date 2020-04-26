Patriots rookie Justin Rohrwasser says he will cover controversial tattoo

(CNN)New England Patriots rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser said Saturday he will cover up a controversial tattoo he got as a teenager.
The tattoo on his left arm resembles the symbol of a right-wing group called "The Three Percenters."
"I got that tattoo when I was a teenager and I have a lot of family in the military," Rohrwasser said on a conference call with reporters.
"I thought it stood for a military support symbol at the time," Rohrwasser said. "Obviously, it's evolved into something that I do not want to represent."
"When I look back on it, I should have done way more research before I put any mark or symbol like that on my body, and it's not something I ever want to represent," the 23-year-old said. "It will be covered."
On its website, "The Three Percenters" said it's not a militia group.
"We are NOT anti-government," the statement says. "In fact, we are very pro-government, so long as the government abides by the Constitution... We do not seek to incite a revolution. However, we will defend ourselves when necessary."
Rohrwasser was selected in the fifth round, 159th overall, of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played college ball at Marshall University in West Virginia after transferring from the University of Rhode Island.