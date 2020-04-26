Florida officials warn motorists of aggressive alligators during mating season

(CNN) Officials are warning Florida motorists to beware of road rage -- but not from fellow drivers.

"It's gator mating season," the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook . "This means they could be more mobile and aggressive than usual."

Alligators become more active in the spring, as the weather warms. They begin to court in April, but mating runs May through June, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The sheriff's office shared a photo of a 9-foot male that was caught and relocated to a gator farm after being aggressive with traffic.

With 1.2 million alligators in Florida, officials are reminding people to never harass or feed them and report nuisance alligators to the FWC.