Florida officials warn motorists of aggressive alligators during mating season

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Updated 2:43 PM ET, Sun April 26, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Officials removing an alligator that was being aggressive with traffic in Florida.
Officials removing an alligator that was being aggressive with traffic in Florida.

(CNN)Officials are warning Florida motorists to beware of road rage -- but not from fellow drivers.

"It's gator mating season," the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. "This means they could be more mobile and aggressive than usual."
Alligators become more active in the spring, as the weather warms. They begin to court in April, but mating runs May through June, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
The sheriff's office shared a photo of a 9-foot male that was caught and relocated to a gator farm after being aggressive with traffic.
    With 1.2 million alligators in Florida, officials are reminding people to never harass or feed them and report nuisance alligators to the FWC.