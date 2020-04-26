University of Louisville football recruit shot and killed in Orlando

(CNN) An 18-year-old University of Louisville football recruit was shot and killed in Orlando on Saturday night, police said.

Dexter Rentz and three others were shot just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Orlando Police Department Sgt. Joe Capece said.

Rentz, a football player at Ocoee High School in Orlando, signed with the Kentucky university as a wide receiver in December.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dexter Rentz," University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield said in a tweet

"He was a great young man who had a contagious personality and able to light up a room with his smile," Satterfield tweeted. "He was a great kid to be around and he will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Rentz family during this extremely difficult time."

Read More