Amid the pandemic, the right to vote is a life and death issue

Nicole Austin-Hillery is the executive director of the US Program at Human Rights Watch and the former Washington director and counsel for the Brennan Center for Justice. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) Many things are at stake as the nation battles the Covid-19 crisis; among the central long-term concerns is the fate of our right to vote. Facing so much suffering and death has left many grief-stricken Americans feeling robbed of a voice -- and voting is a crucial way of shouting back, "I'm here. My loved ones and I matter." Unfortunately, voter suppression has threatened that right for thousands of historically disfranchised Americans with tactical precision since the US Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in a 2013 decision, Shelby County v. Holder, which found unconstitutional sections of the act that required states with long histories of discriminatory voting practices to get Justice Department approval before changing voting laws.