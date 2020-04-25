Severe storms possible across parts of the Southeast Saturday

(CNN) Severe storms will track across parts of the Southeast Saturday after causing damage in northeast Texas on Friday.

Severe thunderstorms capable of damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes, heavy rainfall and flash flooding were forecast to continue over the Lower Mississippi Valley into Saturday morning.

These storms will push east into the Tennessee River Valley and southern Appalachians by the afternoon and into the evening.

The storms will then track into the Northeast on Sunday, bringing rain and gusty winds. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected.

