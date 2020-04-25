Post Malone held a Nirvana tribute concert that raised over $500,000 for coronavirus relief

(CNN) Post Malone raised more than $500,000 for coronavirus relief by livestreaming a Nirvana tribute concert on YouTube.

Malone, who sang and played guitar, was joined by three socially distanced band members, drummer Travis Barker of Blink 182, bassist Brian Lee and guitarist Nick Mack. The four performed from different rooms in Post's house in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The makeshift band performed 15 songs during an 80-minute set on Friday, including such Nirvana classics as "Come As You Are," "About a Girl," and "Heart-Shaped Box."

"Thank you to the gentlemen who wrote these beautiful songs," Malone said, before kicking off the concert with "Francis Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle," a track from Nirvana's last studio album, "In Utero."

Courtney Love, widow of Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, congratulated the band for raising thousands of dollars to help with the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

