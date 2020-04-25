Two nurses got married in a church. Photos of their loved ones in the pews helped them feel the love

(CNN) Only a handful of people were allowed in the church for Clare and Mel Keefer's wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the couple was still surrounded by the smiling faces of family and friends.

Their families surprised the couple Friday by putting photographs of their guests in the pews at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in St. Francesville, Louisiana, near Baton Rouge.

The Keefers are both nurses in the Baton Rouge area -- he works in the ER and she's treating Covid-19 patients in ICU. Mel Keefer, 35, said he met 25-year-old Clare when they both worked at Baton Rouge General Medical Center.

Mel Keefer told CNN that he knew his mom, Pam Brignac, had gone to the church before the ceremony, but he thought she were just putting up flowers and other decorations.

"It was a cool surprise," he said. "It meant a lot, it was pretty crazy."

