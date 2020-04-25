10 kinds of apples that were thought to be extinct have been rediscovered

(CNN) Ten apple varieties that were thought to be extinct have been recovered thanks to a non-profit group of apple hunters.

It all started with a simple task from a neighbor

Founder of the Lost Apple Project, David Benscoter, told CNN that it all started when he helped a disabled neighbor with some chores.

"She lives on her family's property, and they have lived here since the 1900s. She asked if I could pick some apples for her," Benscoter said.

"I asked her what kind of apples they were... and started to look up what apples were popular around here back then. Supposedly the world's largest orchard at one time was 11 miles from where I lived."

