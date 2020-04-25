This 2-year-old boy was adopted over Zoom after coronavirus pandemic canceled court hearings

By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Updated 10:05 AM ET, Sat April 25, 2020

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Two-year-old Jaden&#39;s adoption hearing took place over video call due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Two-year-old Jaden's adoption hearing took place over video call due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(CNN)Kimberly Wieneke says she knew she loved 2-year-old Jaden the minute he came into her family's life.

Kimberly Wieneke
Kimberly Wieneke
Wieneke and her husband have been foster parents for over a year and Jaden has been with them since last May, according to CNN affiliate KNWA.
"In my heart, I already knew I wanted him," Wieneke, who lives in Fort Smith, Arkansas, said.
    They found out Jaden was going to be put up for adoption in February.
    "We knew the day they terminated [the parental rights] that we would be adopting April 16," Wieneke said.
    More of CNN's coronavirus coverage

    Read More
    They knew that day would be a special one and started making plans. But the Coronavirus pandemic meant those plans had to change.
    The pandemic altered daily life in the US -- and around the world -- including how court hearings are conducted.
    Many are now done online, and Wieneke realized Jaden's adoption would be no different.
    "We see all the pictures after the adoption day -- they're standing there with the judge, everyone is smiling," Wieneke said. "We didn't get that."
      Instead, Jaden's adoption hearing took place via a Zoom video call. But Wieneke said the adoption was no less special.
      "Sometimes it feels like not real, I mean we sit and look at him and we're like, 'He's ours.'" Wieneke told KNWA. "But it's like, we didn't get that experience."