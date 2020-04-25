This 2-year-old boy was adopted over Zoom after coronavirus pandemic canceled court hearings

(CNN) Kimberly Wieneke says she knew she loved 2-year-old Jaden the minute he came into her family's life.

Kimberly Wieneke

Wieneke and her husband have been foster parents for over a year and Jaden has been with them since last May, according to CNN affiliate KNWA

"In my heart, I already knew I wanted him," Wieneke, who lives in Fort Smith, Arkansas, said.

They found out Jaden was going to be put up for adoption in February.

"We knew the day they terminated [the parental rights] that we would be adopting April 16," Wieneke said.

