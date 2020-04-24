To get around stay-at-home orders, Spaniards have been walking some unusual 'pets'

(CNN) The Spanish government's strict stay-at-home order allows people to leave their homes to walk their pets.

Well, that order has prompted some to get a little creative with what the government means in terms of "pet."

On Friday the Spanish National Police tweeted an image of a man getting fined for "walking" a fish in a bowl in Logroño, a town in northern Spain. He was penalized for violating government orders to stay inside due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he is not alone.

Guardias civiles de #Lanzarote denuncian a una persona por incumplir las medidas de limitación de circulación impuestas en por el estado de alarma paseando una gallina#EsteVirusLoParamosUnidos pic.twitter.com/kZ7vGuTKE5 — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) March 25, 2020

On March 25, a person walking a hen was accused of violating movement restrictions by the Spanish Civil Guard in Lanzarote.