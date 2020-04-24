Orion's Belt in the constellation Orion. It's one of the brightest nebulae -- and on a clear, dark night it's visible to the naked eye. The nebula is Earth's nearest star-forming region. NASA The Orion Nebula is 1,500 light-years from Earth and is located inOrion's Belt in the constellation Orion. It's one of the brightest nebulae -- and on a clear, dark night it's visible to the naked eye. The nebula is Earth's nearest star-forming region. 30 years of Hubble telescope images

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched April 24, 1990, from the space shuttle Discovery.

NASA called Hubble the "most significant advance in astronomy since Galileo's telescope." Hubble has given us better views of our solar system and taken us hundreds of light years away to the edge of the universe.