Here are the places that are starting to reopen

Updated 10:52 PM ET, Thu May 7, 2020

Two men wearing face masks play chess on May 7 in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Around the world, some governments are beginning to slowly relax their social distancing restrictions.

Most countries have taken measures to protect against the spread of Covid-19 -- enforcing stay-at-home orders, closing nonessential businesses and advising people to wear protective gear and keep a safe distance from one another.

Many of those guidelines still apply. But beaches are beginning to reopen, some students are returning to classrooms, and businesses are opening their doors for the first time in weeks.

Kelly Watson puts glass in the bin at the Lone Pine Recycling Center on Wednesday, May 6, on the first day the facility reopened after closing down to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Customers wait to get their nails done at the Nail Tech salon in the Yuba Sutter Mall in Yuba City, California, on Wednesday.
People in Athens, Greece, enjoy a sunset Tuesday, May 5, on the Areopagus hill near the Acropolis.
A man wears a protective face mask while visiting the Old Masters Picture Gallery in Dresden, Germany, on May 6. The gallery had been closed for more than six weeks.
Marco Piovano grooms a dog at his shop in Rome on May 6. Millions of people across Europe are returning to some semblance of their former lives as more countries begin to reopen after weeks or months of coronavirus-related lockdowns. Italy's plan to ease restrictions began Monday, May 4, with many businesses reopening. But there are still many rules in place.
Kayleigh Tansey and Justin Smith watch a movie in Kyle, Texas, on Monday, May 4. The EVO Entertainment movie theater reopened after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted a shelter-in-place order and allowed select businesses to open to the public at no more than 25% capacity.
People line up at a reopened liquor shop on the outskirts of New Delhi on May 4. The six-week lockdown in India, which was supposed to end on May 4, has been extended two weeks with a few relaxations.
