Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images Two men wearing face masks play chess on May 7 in Montevideo, Uruguay. Here are the places that are starting to reopen

Around the world, some governments are beginning to slowly relax their social distancing restrictions.

Most countries have taken measures to protect against the spread of Covid-19 -- enforcing stay-at-home orders, closing nonessential businesses and advising people to wear protective gear and keep a safe distance from one another.

Many of those guidelines still apply. But beaches are beginning to reopen, some students are returning to classrooms, and businesses are opening their doors for the first time in weeks.