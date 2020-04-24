What is Arbor Day? The meaning behind the tree holiday

(CNN) Today is National Arbor Day, which people celebrate by planting elms, oaks, pines and basically any type of tree they can get their hands on.

Here's a brief look at how this day of tree appreciation came to be.

It literally means tree day

The Latin word for tree is arbor. True to its name, Arbor Day celebrates the preservation and planting of trees.

The Pando aspen clone, the world's largest organism, is a sprawling tribe of aspens in Utah.

Arbor Day started in Nebraska