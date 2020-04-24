Coronavirus is the leading cause of death in Los Angeles County

(CNN) Claiming an average of 44 lives each day, coronavirus has now become the leading cause of death in Los Angeles County, Health Director Barbara Ferrer said.

"More people are dying each day from Covid-19 than from other diseases that we track and get information on," Ferrer said.

There were 68 new deaths reported in Los Angeles today, bringing the county's total to 797 -- more than half of all of those confirmed across the state.

At least 1,533 have died in California from the virus. Health officials have said that number may rise as they investigate the deaths of earlier victims who had not been tested for coronavirus.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week he had asked coroners all across the state to look into other possible virus-related fatalities.

